COVID-19: KP reports 267 new infections, five deaths in a day

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has reported 267 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

With the five new deaths, the number of COVID-related fatalities has reached up to 4,385, whereas, the total count of infections reached up to 140,560. 70 patients have recovered from the virus in 24 hours, taking the number to 134,044.

The province conducted 8,566 new tests and the number of active cases reached up to 2,131. The province has so far conducted 2,239,625 Covid detection tests.

Coronavirus cases are once again rising in Pakistan as 2,783 new infections were detected during the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 986,668.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 39 more people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 22,760.

A total of 49,247 samples were tested, out of which 2,783 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate rose to 5.65 per cent, the NCOC said.

There are a total of 45,579 active cases in the country at present with 2,508 patients in critical care.