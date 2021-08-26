COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 7.4% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 85 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,320 on Thursday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,140,411 after the emergence of 4,553 new infections.

Statistics 26 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,446

Positive Cases: 4553

Positivity % : 7.4%

Deaths : 85 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 26, 2021

Overall 1,022,847 have recovered their health back from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.4 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.83%.

The NCOC said 5,476 people are in critical condition.

Overall 17,459,249 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 61,446 in the past 24 hours.