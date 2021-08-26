COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 7.4% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 85 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,320 on Thursday.
The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,140,411 after the emergence of 4,553 new infections.
Statistics 26 Aug 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,446
Positive Cases: 4553
Positivity % : 7.4%
Deaths : 85
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 26, 2021
Overall 1,022,847 have recovered their health back from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.4 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.83%.
The NCOC said 5,476 people are in critical condition.
Meanwhile, the federal government has prepared a strategy to administer booster shots of COVID vaccine to people traveling abroad, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.
According to sources privy to the matter, the booster shots would be administered to travelers from the ongoing month. “The service would be provided to travelers in designated vaccination centres in major cities of the country,” they had said.