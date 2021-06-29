COVID-19 positivity ratio drops to 1.78% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity rate has gone down to 1.78 per cent in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported, quoting the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The pandemic has claimed 23 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,254.

Statistics 29 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,133

Positive Cases: 735

Positivity %: 1.78%

Deaths : 23 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 29, 2021

A total of 735 new cases of the virus emerged when 41,133 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 956,392.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said the Covid-19 infection rate was recorded at 1.78%.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease since the first case of the pandemic was reported in the country climbed to 901,985 after 784 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours.

NCOC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

Keeping in view the downward trend in coronavirus infections, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday had announced to lift some Covid-19 restrictions that put in place owing to the Third Covid-19 wave in the country.

According to details, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a session of NCOC to review the coronavirus situation in the country.

The forum announced to lift various Covid-19 restrictions from July 1 owing to the downward trend in Covid infections across the country.