COVID-19 vaccination: ‘NCOC target being achieved on a daily basis in Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that the province was achieving the daily targets of the National Command and Operations (NCOC) for COVID-19 vaccination, ARY News reported.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said in a statement that the provincial government has focused on completing the vaccination process to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She said that NCOC targets were being achieved on a daily basis in Punjab. The health reiterated that COVID-19 vaccination was the only solution to curb the virus and citizens were being taught the advantages of the vaccination.

The health minister said that people will have to take the decision to prevent themselves from COVID-19 by vaccination.

Earlier on September 1, the Punjab government had announced new restrictions to tackle the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the restrictions had been imposed in 25 districts except “high disease prevalence” cities where a lockdown was announced on August 27.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect in territorial limits of Punjab except High Disease Prevalence Cities (Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan) and shall remain in force till 5th of September 2021,” read the notification.

“However, this department’s order of even number dated 27.08.27 shall remain in force in High Disease Prevalence Cities of Punjab.”

Following are the restrictions outlined in the notification: