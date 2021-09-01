Punjab announces new restrictions amid Covid surge

LAHORE: The Punjab government announced Wednesday new restrictions to tackle the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in the province, reported ARY News.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the restrictions have been imposed in 25 districts except “high disease prevalence” cities where a lockdown was announced on August 27.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect in territorial limits of Punjab except High Disease Prevalence Cities (Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan) and shall remain in force till 5th of September 2021,” read the notification.

“However, this department’s order of even number dated 27.08.27 shall remain in force in High Disease Prevalence Cities of Punjab.”

Following are the restrictions outlined in the notification: