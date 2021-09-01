Punjab announces new restrictions amid Covid surge

LAHORE: The Punjab government announced Wednesday new restrictions to tackle the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in the province, reported ARY News.
According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the restrictions have been imposed in 25 districts except “high disease prevalence” cities where a lockdown was announced on August 27.
“This order shall come into force with immediate effect in territorial limits of Punjab except High Disease Prevalence Cities (Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan) and shall remain in force till 5th of September 2021,” read the notification.
“However, this department’s order of even number dated 27.08.27 shall remain in force in High Disease Prevalence Cities of Punjab.”
Following are the restrictions outlined in the notification:
- Markets will remain open till 10pm with Sunday to be observed as “closed day”
- Indoor dining shall be allowed with 50% occupancy for vaccinated individuals till midnight and outdoor dining will be allowed under strict implementation of Covid SOPs.
- Indoor weddings/ functions will be allowed with maximum limit of 200 vaccinated guests. However outdoor weddings shall be allowed with maximum limit of 400 guests under the SOPs.
- Only vaccinated people will be allowed to visit shrines
- Cinemas will remain closed
- There shall be a complete ban on indoor gatherings with outdoor gatherings to be allowed with maximum limit of 300 individuals.