Lockdown imposed in 11 districts of Punjab due to COVID-19 cases

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed lockdown in 11 districts of the province following a rise in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare issued a notification regarding the imposition of lockdown in 11 districts across the province after witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The districts include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan where lockdown restrictions will be continued from August 27 to September 15.

The notification read that local markets will be allowed to open till 8:00 pm, whereas, all markets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

In the listed districts, indoor wedding events will be banned while outdoor wedding events will be allowed with up to 300 guests.

All kinds of religious, cultural, sports and other events, whereas, indoor dining will be banned in the restaurants. Restaurants will however be permitted to continue meal services with outdoor dining till 10:00 pm.

Only vaccinated people will be allowed in gyms, whereas, the government and private offices will follow the normal office timings with 50 per cent attendance.

Public transport will run with 50 per cent passengers and trade of food items will be banned.

Seventy per cent passengers will be allowed to travel through trains, whereas, amusement places, water sports and swimming pools will be closed.

In the said districts, only vaccinated tourists will be allowed to travel in the lockdown areas. The businesses of agriculture and industries will be allowed to resume work.

The government stated that June 30 regulations will be implemented in the districts other than the 11 districts declared as COVID-19 hotspot areas.

The local administration and police forces have been directed to coordinate for the implementation of Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs). The health department asked the citizens to strictly follow the Covid SOPs.

The department also appealed to the citizens to receive Covid jabs at the earliest and announced that sufficient stock of COVID-19 vaccine was available at the vaccination centres across Punjab.