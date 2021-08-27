Sindh revises orders for COVID-19 vaccination, SOPs

KARACHI: Following the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Sindh government has revised its orders regarding the COVID-19 vaccination and the standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported on Friday.

In a revised notification issued today by the Sindh Home Department, COVID-19 vaccination was declared mandatory for entry into educational institutions and restaurants.

Moreover, people will be needed to be vaccinated for travel by air and public transport.

Entry to hotels, shopping malls and wedding halls will be allowed to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The home department has set a deadline of September 30 for COVID-19 vaccination for its citizens.

In another development, the Sindh government issued a notification regarding the reopening of universities across the province.

The varsity boards have been directed to strictly follow the COVID-related SOPs. Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu said that all educational boards and universities will be reopened across the province on Monday.

He clarified that unvaccinated people will not be permitted in the universities.