Lockdown restrictions: Karachi traders announce hunger strike on Sept 2

KARACHI: Karachi Traders Action Committee has announced a hunger strike on September 2 to protest against the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on businesses by the Sindh government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sharjeel Goplani said in a statement that 84 per cent of COVID-19 vaccination has been completed in South District in accordance with the provincial government.

He announced that the traders will hold a hunger strike on September 2 at Karachi’s M A Jinnah Road against the lockdown decision of the provincial authorities.

Goplani demanded the Sindh government to allow doing businesses till 10:00 pm besides announcing only one day closure of businesses in the metropolis like other parts of the province.

READ: NCOC ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON SINDH LOCKDOWN RESTRICTIONS

Waqas Azeem demanded the provincial government to allow indoor dining at hotels, whereas, Rana Raees urged to give permission to the wedding halls for indoor events with immediate effect.

On August 29, Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairman Jameel Paracha had censured the Sindh government for imposing lockdown restrictions only in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sindh Tajir Ittehad chairman Jameel Paracha had criticised the Sindh government for allegedly making discriminatory decisions in terms of COVID-19 lockdown.

Paracha had said that a biased decision had been taken to impose lockdown in Karachi and Hyderabad. He had detailed that the provincial authorities allowed business hours in both major cities up to 8:00 pm, whereas, in other districts of the Sindh, the business time was 10:00 pm.

READ: ‘DON’T POLITICISE COVID RESPONSE’: MINISTER HITS OUT AT BILAWAL DEFENDING SINDH LOCKDOWN

He had said that a two-day closure of businesses is being observed in Karachi and Hyderabad, whereas, one day in other districts.

The traders’ alliance chairman had alleged that it was a conspiracy to destroy the businesses of urban areas and such biased decisions will grow hatred against the rulers.

On Sunday, the Sindh government had updated its Covid guidelines keeping some restrictions in effect as they were while allowing some relaxations including 50 per cent indoor dining for those fully vaccinated people.

The essential items will be available across the province 24/7 and the same goes for the pharmacies and vaccination centres.

READ: TRADERS DEMAND SINDH GOVT ALLOW MARKETS TO STAY OPEN FRIDAY

All the trade activities and markets will be operational in Karachi and Hyderabad until 8 pm, the new guidelines said. For Karachi, the two days of mandatory trade holidays are Friday and Sunday. For Hyderabad, it’s Friday and Saturday.

Those willing to dine indoors in restaurants will have to keep their vaccination cards, Sindh home department guidelines had stated.

Indoor weddings still maintain the ban across Karachi and Hyderabad while open-air weddings are allowed 300 guests only. For the tombs and shrines in Karachi and Hyderabad, they will remain closed until further notices.

The Sindh government also announced that the passengers will not be allowed to use public transport from September 15 without COVID vaccination.