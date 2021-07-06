Covid vaccination continues at sacrificial animal market in Karachi

KARACHI: The COVID-19 vaccination process was continued in the sacrificial animal market established at Super Highway of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The cattle market’s spokesperson Yawar Raza Chawla said that the Covid vaccination will be continued by the last day of Eidul Azha. People will have to show their national identity cards for getting COVID-19 jabs, he added.

The market’s coordinator Zaki Abro said that COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to the people during morning and evening hours at the animal market, whereas, there is no charges for getting COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus tests.

A doctor told ARY News that two-dose Sinovac and single-dose CanSino vaccines are being administered here at the vaccination camp of the animal market after observing the health condition of the person.

Amid fears of virus spread, the Sindh government had established Covid vaccination and test facilities at the cattle market in Karachi in order to facilitate traders and the public coming to the place for sacrificial animals ahead of Eidul Azha.

The vaccination and test facilities were established by the Sindh Health Department at the cattle market and became operational from July 06.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had also issued guidelines for cattle markets, calling for their establishment outside the cities’ remits to avoid virus spread.

Furthermore, the National Ministry of Health has also issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Adha besides expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus spread in the country.

Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask,” the ministry had said adding that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitising the hands of the visitors.

Those selling and purchasing sacrificial animals at the market should be vaccinated, it said.