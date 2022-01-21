Covid cases: DHO orders sealing of 12 schools, colleges in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad has ordered to seal 12 more educational institutions including schools and colleges after the detection of Covid cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The health authorities decided the closure of 12 more educational institutions including seven schools and five colleges due to Covid cases.

The institutions included Model School for Boys G-8/4, Model School for Girls I-19/4, Model College for Boys H-9, Model College for Boys I-8/3, Model College for Girls Lohi Bher, Model College for Girls Alipur Farash, Model College for Boys F-8/4, Model College for Girls I-10/4 and Model College for Girls F-8/2.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner, the district health officer (DHO) Islamabad issued directives to seal the educational institutions.

Directions have been issued to seal the educational institutions till further orders besides initiating a contact tracing and testing.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided on the closure of educational institutions having a high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases.

Keeping in view of a rising trend of Omicron cases, the NCOC took a decision to close educational institutions where a high positivity rate of COVID-19 infections is being reported.

The health authorities have conducted Covid detection tests in the educational institutions of the most affected cities from Omicron variants to ascertain its symptoms.

According to the NCOC, the health experts found a link between vaccination levels and infection rate through the available data. The health authorities have decided to expand the scope of Covid detection tests in more educational institutions in the next two weeks.

