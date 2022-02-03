Covid cases: Five more educational institutions closed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad has recommended closing five more educational institutions after detection of 13 Covid cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The health authorities asked the local administration to close five educational institutions including three schools and two colleges in Islamabad.

The DHO Islamabad recommended closing Model College for girls PM Staff Colony, Model Commerce College for Girl Shahdara, Model School F-7/24, Model School for Girls Herdogar and Model School G-9/1.

Earlier in January, the district administration of the federal capital had sealed 20 streets in the federal capital following a rise in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The District Health Officer (DHO) had imposed a smart lockdown in 20 streets of different sectors of Islamabad to restrict the movement of residents.

Exemptions to the order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy and medicine shops, grocery stores and bakeries, patients for medical aid/medical consultation, rationing, drinking water supplies, utilities and emergencies.

