Covid claims 67 more lives while positivity rate stands at 6.8pc

ISLAMABAD: At least 67 new lives succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period on Sunday while the positivity rate for fresh infetions stood at 6.8 per cent, ARY News reported quoting National Command and Operation Center.

In the daily statistics reported since yesterday, 54,204 total tests were conducted in last 24-hours out of which 3711 fresh cases emerged.

The new cases that emerged today to take the positivity rate to 6.8 pc, while new 67 deaths were reported.

Total deaths with the new ones reported today have risen to 24,406 so far, NCOC reported.

Pakistan reports 73 more deaths and 4,786 Corona cases in 24 hours

Just yesterday, the country registered 73 COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,339.

The NCOC said yesterday that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,094,699 after the emergence of 4,786 new infections.

The number of active coronavirus cases has reached to 86,606. According to NCOC overall 983,754 have recovered from the pandemic.

Five toddlers infected with Delta variant of COVID-19 in Lahore

Pertinent to keep in mind amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that even toddlers are being infected with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 as the number of cases is rapidly increasing in Punjab’s provincial capital.

The fourth wave of the pandemic is spreading rapidly in Punjab, especially in Lahore, where five more children have been diagnosed with the Delta variant, the Children’s Hospital Lahore confirmed.

Professor Saleem said that three to four children are being admitted to the hospital on daily basis with Delta variant infection.

The health department has not yet decided to vaccinate the children against the COVID-19, said sources.