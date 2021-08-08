85pc eligible population of nine Sindh districts yet to receive COVID vaccination

KARACHI: Around 85 percent eligible population of the nine districts of the Sindh province including Dadu-the constituency of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah- and Larkana- a stronghold of PPP- have not received COVID vaccination, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, only 10 percent of the population aged 18-year-old and above in Dadu district, which is the constituency of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, has received the vaccination.

Kemari district in Karachi and Qambar Shahdadkot district also have a 10 percent vaccinated population.

The vaccination ratio in Ghotki and Khairpur stands at 11 percent, followed by Larkana and Jacobabad where only 16 percent population have received the COVID jabs. The Kashmore district has a 13 percent population that has received COVID jabs.

A report on August 02 quoted Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab sharing data that 25 percent of Karachi population over the age of 18-year-old has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read More: COVID-19: PAKISTAN’S 10 PCT POPULATION FULLY VACCINATED

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab shared a chart with detailed figures of vaccination in the province, showing that 25.79 percent of Karachi population above the age of 18-year-old has been vaccinated after 3.6 million people have received COVID jabs in the city with 2.6 million getting the first dose while 0.96 million being administered the second jab.

It further showed that over 58 percent and 52 percent of adults in districts East and South of Karachi respectively have been vaccinated against the virus.

The data also revealed that overall 6.6 million people-18.96 percent of the provincial population above 18-year-old- have been vaccinated across the province.