PCB grants NOC to four players for CPL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to four players for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

The no objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued to wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, explosive opener Fakhar Zaman, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, according to sources.

The 12th edition of the CPL will run from August 29 to October 6 and will feature six teams competing for the silverware.

Azam Khan will return to represent Guyana Amazon Warriors, while Amir, Imad and Fakhar Zaman will be in action for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Notably, Saim Ayub, who played a key role in Guyana Amazon Warriors’s CPL title victory last season, was denied an NOC owing to his commitments to the Pakistan Test team.

The young opening batter is part of the Pakistan squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

It’s worth noting that last month PCB decided against issuing the NOCs to Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to participate in the Global T20 (GT20) Canada 2024.

According to the cricketing body, the three all-format players were denied NOCs, in light of Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025 which includes ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Prior to that, the PCB had also declined permission to Naseem Shah for The Hundred on the same grounds.