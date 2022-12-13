‘Cracker attack’ on PPP’s leader house in Kharan

KHARAN: Unidentified assailants hurled a cracker on the house of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Mir Shehryar Nousherwani in Kharan district of Balochistan on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police said a cracker attack was carried out on PPP’s leader Mir Shehryar Nousherwani in Kharan district of Balochistan. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The unidentified men managed to flee from the crime scene. Police said that the pieces of the cracker were handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, unidentified men had hurled a hand grenade at former provincial minister Haji Javed’s house in Peshawar.

Police told the media that a grenade was hurled by unidentified men on the rooftop of former minister Haji Javed’s house in the Gulbahar neighbourhood of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital. The assailants managed to flee from the scene.

Fortunately, the grenade did not blow on the rooftop. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the scene whose personnel defused the grenade.

