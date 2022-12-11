Grenade attack on former minister Haji Javed’s house in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified men have hurled a hand grenade on former provincial minister Haji Javed’s house in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police told the media that a grenade was hurled by unidentified men on the rooftop of former minister Haji Javed’s house in the Gulbahar neighbourhood of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital. The assailants managed to flee from the scene.

Fortunately, the grenade did not blow on the rooftop. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the scene whose personnel defused the grenade.

Police said a search operation was started in the area to arrest the culprits.

In November, at least six policemen were martyred in a fierce gun attack in the Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

READ: DEPUTY DIRECTOR FIA GUNNED DOWN IN LAKKI MARWAT

According to police, unknown miscreants opened fire on a mobile during routine patrolling in Lakki Marwat.

As a result, six policemen — including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) — were martyred in the gun attack.

The martyred cops include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

Following the attack, law enforcement agencies launched a search operation in the area to hunt down attackers.

Comments