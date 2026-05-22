Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Saudi Pro League title for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Al Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title with a 4-1 ​victory over Damac on the final day of ‌the season, with Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also on the scoresheet for Jorge Jesus’s side.

The win meant Al Nassr ​finished on 86 points, two clear of rivals ​Al Hilal, who beat Al Fayha 1-0 but ⁠were left to settle for second place.

The triumph marks ​Al Nassr’s first league crown since 2019 and the first ​Saudi title for Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the team in late 2022.

Al Nassr broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Mane ​rose to meet a Joao Felix corner, powering a ​header past the goalkeeper.

They extended their lead in the 52nd minute ‌when ⁠Coman weaved past the defence before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike from outside the area into the bottom corner.

Damac were handed a lifeline when Morlaye Sylla converted ​a penalty in ​the 58th ⁠minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.

Cristiano Ronaldo restored the two-goal cushion ​five minutes later, curling a sublime free ​kick into ⁠the net to make it 3-1.

The Portuguese great put the result beyond doubt in the 81st minute. He pounced ⁠on ​a loose ball after the ​Damac defence failed to clear a cross, smashing a powerful shot into ​the top corner.