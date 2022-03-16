VIRAL: Plane passengers sing ‘Baby Shark’ to console crying baby

A recent video of all passengers of a plane singing ‘Baby Shark’ to calm a crying baby has gone viral.

The viral video was posted on TikTok by travel blogger Parikshir Balochi last week. The video has gathered over six million views and thousands of comments from social media users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parikshit Balochi (@parikshitbalochi)

Balochi turns his camera to the crying baby and then to the passengers of the plane who are collectively singing the ‘Baby Shark’ song to try to console the crying baby. Meanwhile, two passengers can be seen lowering their masks and making funny faces at the baby.

The father of the toddler tries to cheer the baby up and make him smile for the camera, as the video ends abruptly.

Why do babies feel irritated on planes?

According to Livescience, babies and toddlers cry on flights for multiple reasons, including general discomfort, hunger and boredom.

However, an ENT specialist from the United Kingdom Dr Simon told LiveScience that the “fundamental anatomical difference between baby and adult ears” makes flights more irritable and uncomfortable for children and toddlers.

Bear added that “Certainly, one of the main reasons babies cry on planes is that they are not good at pressure equalization in the middle ear, as the infantile Eustachian tube does not generally function as well as [the one in] adults.”

