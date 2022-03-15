Steven Seagal’s viral photo fighting alongside Russian forces deemed FAKE

Viral photos of renowned actor Steven Seagal, in which he was seen fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine, have turned out to be fake and photoshopped.

Actor Steven Frederic Seagal is an American born actor, screenwriter and martial artist.

An alleged CNN tweet said On Monday, posted an image of the 69-year-old 7th-dan aikido black belt and actor fighting alongside Russian troops. The tweet said that Seagal is fighting alongside the Russian special forces near Gostyomel Airfield.

Meanwhile, Popular podcast host Joe Rogan share the tweet’s screenshot on his Instagram account with the caption, “If I had to guess the plot of this fucked up movie we’re living through I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of the aliens.”

Podcast host Joe Rogan, who removed the post shortly, was tricked by a clever photoshop. reports have proved that the image is fake, adding it to the list of online propaganda wars being fought along with the real war.

The actor has had ties to Russia, in form of friendship with Putin but the reports and photos of his involvement in the Ukraine Invasion seem to be fabricated.

