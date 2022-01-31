Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Usman Khan

CTD arrests ‘terrorist’ during Gwadar IBO, seizes explosive material

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a ‘terrorist’ during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Gwadar and seized explosive material from his possession, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement the arrested terrorist was associated with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The CTD officials recovered 1,878 grams of explosive material, a 66-inch prima cord and a detonator from his possession.

The spokesperson added that the department expedited efforts to arrest other members of the network.

Earlier on January 26, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested a member of a banned outfit during a raid conducted in Peshawar.

CTD Sindh officials conducted a raid in Peshawar in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies and arrested a key member of the outlawed group from Peshawar, CTD sources here said.

Two accomplices of the arrested suspect were killed a few days back in Ghotki, sources said. “The accused were involved in terrorism and sectarian crimes in Balochistan,” according to sources.

Usman Khan

