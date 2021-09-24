CTD arrests alleged suicide bomber in Turbat

TURBAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged suicide bomber along with two other suspected persons during a raid in Balochistan’s Turbat, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that three suspected persons including a suicide bomber were arrested during a raid in Turbat.

Explosive material and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested men, said the CTD spokesperson, adding that the accused were involved in the facilitation of the Gwadar suicide bombing this month.

According to the CTD, the mastermind of the suicide bombing incident was present in a neighbouring country.

On September 10, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested three alleged terrorists of a proscribed organisation during an operation (IBO) in Lahore.

The terrorists had been arrested during an operation in the Ideal Park area of Township in Lahore and added that the arrested terrorists belonged to a banned organisation, and were planning to target law enforcement agencies and sensitive installations.

The CTD personnel had also recovered hand grenades, explosive material and other arms from their possession, while case has been registered at the CTD Lahore.