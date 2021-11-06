CTD arrests fugitive ‘gangster’ in Karachi raid

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have arrested a proclaimed offender said to be associated with the Lyari gang war in a raid in Karachi’s Purana Golimar.

CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar relayed that Miraj alias Chotu is a close relative of notorious criminal Abdul Rehman Baloch, better known as Rehman Dakait, and the nephew of gangster Sajid Wajid.

He said the arrested criminal was on the law enforcement agencies’ most wanted people’s list.

During interrogation, the CTD chief said, it transpired that the gangster was involved in targeted killings. He shot dead a policeman, Farooq, in 2019 and killed four other people from 2012 to 2014.

Chaudhry said the accused was involved in acts of terrorism and extortion, adding that further investigation against him is underway.

On November 4, local police arrested two members of an Afghan gang involved in robberies. The gang was operating in Lyari and was involved in robberies in shops at night, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said.

The arrested accused are Afghan nationals and committing robberies in the night in city locality. They were also involved in a looting incident at a shop of easy load in the area some months ago, the police officer said.

