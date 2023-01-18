CTD arrests suspect for online trading of prohibited bore weapons

SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a suspected man for running an illegal business of selling prohibited bore weapons and automatic weaponry, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The suspected arms dealer was arrested from a suburban area of the Khairpur district during a raid conducted by a Counter-Terrorism Department team. The suspect was identified as Zubair Shah who belongs to Peshawar, the CTD spokesperson said.

The CTD Sukkur said that the suspect was involved in the illegal trade of automatic and prohibited bore weapons. Shah was illegally selling arms online in Sindh and Balochistan.

It was learnt that Zubair Shah used to bring prohibited weapons from different transport means from Peshawar. During the raid, the CTD personnel also recovered 15 pistols, a repeater, a rifle, MP-5 and 7 9-mm pistols from his shop.

Earlier in the month, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested three alleged members of the banned outfit, Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), during a raid in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson said that a raid was conducted on a tip-off in Mochko area on Northern Bypass today. Three alleged SRA members were arrested in the raid while two fled from the scene.

The CTD officials also recovered explosive material and arms from the possession of the arrested men.

According to the spokesperson, the accused confessed to their involvement in bomb blasts and murders in Sindh. They also revealed that they received orders regarding the target and other items for the terror activities from a senior SRA member namely Inam Abbasi.

