CTD arrests ‘wanted terrorist’, recovers hand grenades

SUKKUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a wanted ‘terrorist’ of a banned outfit during a raid conducted on Friday, ARY News reported.

A wanted terrorist associated with a banned outfit was arrested during a raid of CTD personnel. The arrested suspect was identified as Hazir Ali Singhar who remained under the supervision of Balach Marri, the leader of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to CTD spokesperson, Singhar was residing at different camps since 2011. The raiding team also recovered 10 hand grenades, detonators and wires from his possession.

The spokesperson added that interrogation of the arrested ‘terrorist’ was underway.

Read more: Karachi blast: CCTV footage shows alleged suicide bomber

Earlier in the month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested an important accused in the Karachi University suicide blast that targeted Chinese teachers, ARY News reported.

In a major development, in the KU blast case, the CTD with the help of technical assistance and other evidence arrested key accused in the case.

Initial interrogation from the accused has been completed, the CTD said.

The suicide blast killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi. The blast was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.

Comments