CTD kills TTP terrorist in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have killed terrorists associated with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD, security forces and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police conducted an operation in Peshawar where the terrorist opened firing on the KP police.

The terrorist was killed when he was escaping from the responsive attack by the security forces.

According to the CTD officials, the terrorist was involved in eight attacks on CTD, security forces and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police.

Furthermore, he belongs to the outlawed terrorist group TTP Gandapur. The spokesperson said arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Earlier on May 24, security forces gunned down six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan district, said ISPR.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Kot Azam, South Waziristan District.

“During the operation, intense exchange of fire occurred between security forces and suspects, resulting in killing of six terrorists,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

In May, three Pakistani Army soldiers and three children were martyred in a suicide attack in North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, the suicide attack in Miramshah area of the North Waziristan district claimed lives of three soldiers and three innocent children.

The martyred army personnel included Havaldar Zubair Qadir, and soldiers Aziz Asfar and Qasim Maqsood Umar. The martyred children, according to the military’s media wing, have been identified as 11-year-old Ahmed Hasan, eight-year-old Ahsan, and four-year-old Anam.