Customs foils gold smuggling bid at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle gold worth Rs10.1 million at Karachi airport from a passenger, ARY News reported.

According to a Pakistan Customs spokesperson, a Karachi-returned passenger from Dubai was caught smuggling gold during the scanning of his luggage.

The gold worth Rs10.1 million was concealed in the luggage of the passenger named Nizamuddin, the spokesperson said.

The passenger was taken into custody after recovery of the gold.

In April, last year, Customs officials foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

They said 65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, were recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger travelling to Doha.

The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the flight.