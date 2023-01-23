Monday, January 23, 2023
Salah Uddin

Customs foils Saudi currency smuggling bid at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs officials have foiled the bid to smuggle Saudi currency at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per Customs Collector Karachi Airport, Nadeem Memon, a passenger named Gul Hassan was traveling to Saudi Arabia with 100,000 Saudi Riyals.

The currency was concealed in the bag he was carrying.

In April, last year, Customs officials had foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

They said 65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, were recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger who was travelling to Doha.

The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the flight.

