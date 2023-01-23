Customs foils Saudi currency smuggling bid at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Customs officials have foiled the bid to smuggle Saudi currency at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per Customs Collector Karachi Airport, Nadeem Memon, a passenger named Gul Hassan was traveling to Saudi Arabia with 100,000 Saudi Riyals.

The currency was concealed in the bag he was carrying.

Read more: Afghan nationals smuggling 10kg gold caught at Peshawar airport

In April, last year, Customs officials had foiled a foreign currency smuggling bid at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

They said 65,000 US dollars, approximately around Rs12 million, were recovered from the baggage of a woman passenger who was travelling to Doha.

The officials said the currency was seized and the passenger was allowed to board the flight.

Comments