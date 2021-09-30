Customs recovers Indian-made goods from Chagai

CHAGAI: Pakistan Customs on Thursday has seized Indian-made goods worth millions of rupees from Balochistan’s Chagai district, ARY News reported.

As per details, customs officials in a recent operation have seized Indian-made goods worth Rs. 27 million smuggled to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Customs officials said the bus and foreign goods, including Indian leaves, cloth, soap, lotion and hairbrushes and other items were seized at the Pak RCD Highway Noshki check post.

Pakistan Customs is continuing operations at borders, airports and various areas to curb smuggling at home and abroad.

Earlier this year in the month of July, Pakistan Customs had conducted a raid on a fake hair color-producing factory in Lahore and seized Indian tags that were being used for packing.

A tip was received that a factory producing hair color is using Indian tags in Lahore’s area of Banjarwal. Getting the information, the Pakistan Customs Intelligence team raided the factory under the leadership of ADC Hassan Farid.

The team seized 200 cartons of hair color packed with the Indian Tag to earn illegally from the market. ADC Hassan Farid had said that the seized hair color was made with the hazardous chemical, while the machine used for packing has also been seized.

