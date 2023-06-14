Cyclone Biparjoy: 67,367 locals evacuated from coastal districts, relief camps established

KARACHI: Overall 67,367 locals have been shifted to safer locations and 39 relief camps were established in three coastal districts before Cyclone Biparjoy hit areas in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The latest statistics were provided to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a report. It stated that overall 67,367 persons were shifted to safer locations from three coastal districts and 39 relief camps were established.

10,000 residents of Keti Bandar were evacuated by the administration and 3,000 locals have voluntarily shifted to other localities. Six relief camps of Keti Bandar can accommodate 5,000 persons while 1,500 families have already arrived there.

3,500 out of 5,000 population of Ghorabari taluka of Thatta district were evacuated by the administration, whereas, 1,500 individuals have voluntarily shifted to other locations. In three relief camps established in Ghorabari, there is an accommodation capacity of 1,000 persons and 445 families have been shifted.

The administration of Shaheed Fazil Rahu city in Badin district evacuated 14,310 persons out of the total population of 19,038, whereas, 5,160 persons voluntarily shifted to other locations. 10 relief camps have been established in the city, having the accommodation capacity of 11,000 people where 3,009 families are residing now.

The Badin administration moved 5,960 persons out of the 12,300 population, whereas, 5,600 people voluntarily shifted to other locations. The accommodation capacity of six relief camps is 1,650 and 1,650 families have been shifted there.

In Shahbandar tehsil of Sujawal district, the administration evacuated 8,300 persons to safer localities and established 10 relief camps, having an accommodation capacity of 9,500 people. 1,300 families have been shifted to the relief camps.

In Jati Tehsil, the administration shifted 2,165 individuals to safer locations out of the total population of 8,070, whereas, 3,000 persons have voluntarily shifted to other places. Four relief camps have been established in Jati, having the capacity to accommodate 2,500 persons. 840 families have been residing in the relief camps.

The administration evacuated 3,872 out of 7,935 persons from Kharo Chan, whereas, 1,000 persons have voluntarily shifted to other places.