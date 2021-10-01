Cyclone Shaheen: Thunderstorm, heavy rain expected in Karachi, Gwadar

KARACHI: A tropical cyclone, Shaheen, in the Arabia Sea is 400 kilometers away from Karachi and 250 kilometers southeast of Gwadar, the met office said predicting thunderstorm in the former and heavy rainfall in the latter areas, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a sixth alert issued from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclone storm, Shaheen, has moved with a speed of 15-kilometer per hour in the last six hours and could move further west-north-eastwards till tomorrow and then recurve towards Muscat.

The met office alert said that wind thunderstorm with heavy rainfall is expected in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Panjgur districts of Balochistan untill October 03.

While light rain and isolated thunderstorm could be witnessed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Dadu districts of the Sindh province.

The met office said that the sea condition would remain very rough till October 03 and advised the fishermen against venturing out in the sea during the period.

It said that urban flooding may be caused in Lasbela, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani areas besides thunderstorm causing damages to vulnerable structures.

