Cypher audio inquiry: Shah Mahmood Qureshi summoned by FIA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with the cypher audio inquiry, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

A call-up notice was issued to the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi by the FIA in connection with the probe into the cypher audio leak.

Sources told ARY News that Qureshi was summoned to FIA headquarters at 12:00 noon on November 1.

Moreover, former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood was also summoned to the FIA headquarters today in connection with the cypher audio inquiry. He was questioned about the cypher issue, sources added.

Earlier in the month, the intelligence agency had summoned Azam Khan – ex-principal secretary of former prime minister Imran Khan – for investigation of the infamous US cypher. Azam Khan was summoned by the FIA on October 27.

On September 28, an alleged audio of ex-PM Imran Khan and his aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked.

In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the controversial diplomatic cable.

