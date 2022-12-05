Cypher audio leaks: LHC to hear Imran Khan’s plea against FIA probe

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the hearing of the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan challenging the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe into the cypher audio leak case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The LHC judge Justice Asjad Javed Ghural will hear Imran Khan’s petition tomorrow. The PTI chief had challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe into the cypher audio leaks and the issuance of call-up notices.

In October, the federal Cabinet decided to take legal action on the audio leaks with regard to cypher. In September, back-to-back audio leaks had surfaced on social media.

On September 28, a purported audio of ex-PM Imran Khan and his aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked.

Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the controversial diplomatic cable in the alleged conversation. Later, more audio conversations related to the diplomatic cable were leaked online.

Following the audio leaks, the federal cabinet approved initiating the FIA probe and legal action over the audio leak about the cypher.

A special committee had also been constituted to probe into the audio leak on the cypher. The cabinet committee had recommended legal action in a session on October 1.

The recommendations of the committee were presented for approval by the cabinet in a circulatory summary, which was formally approved.

