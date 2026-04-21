LOS ANGELES, April 20 (Reuters) – David Burke, a 21‑year‑old musician ​known professionally as D4vd, has been ‌charged with the murder of 14‑year‑old Celeste Rivas, Los Angeles District Attorney ​Nathan Hochman said on Monday.

Hochman ​said the remains of Rivas were ⁠found last year in the front ​trunk of a car registered to ​D4vd. She had been missing for nearly a year-and-a-half when her decomposed remains were ​discovered in September 2025.

The vehicle ​had been parked for weeks in a ‌Hollywood ⁠Hills neighborhood before being towed to an impound lot, where workers reported a foul odor.

D4vd gained fame in ​2022 ​after songs ⁠he recorded on his phone for his Fortnite gaming ​videos went viral on ​TikTok, ⁠with the hit “Romantic Homicide” helping him sign a deal with Interscope Records. ⁠He ​was scheduled to be ​arraigned on Monday afternoon.

Also Read: Singer D4vd arrested in connection with teen’s death as investigation continues

In September 2025, the family of missing California teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez spoke up about her death after a decomposed body found in the trunk of American singer D4vd’s abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles was identified as hers.

For the unversed, police confirmed on that the body found in an abandoned Tesla, registered under the name of singer David Anthony Burke, 20, known professionally as D4vd, last week, has been identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Lake Elsinore, California.

According to the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office records, obtained by a foreign publication, Hernandez’s date of death has been listed as September 8, whereas the cause of death has been deferred, due to her body being ‘severely decomposed’.