Dacoits blow themselves up during police operation in Ghotki

GHOTKI: Two dacoits on Sunday blew themselves up after police cordoned off them in a search operation in Ubauro town of Ghotki district of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a group of bandits attacked cops at Langu Road and after a retaliatory fire two of them blew themselves up after being trapped in a police cordon.

“They hurled hand grenades at the cops however fortunately they did not explode,” they said.

SSP Ghotki Azhar Mughal said that the dacoits were equipped with guns and hand grenades and they hurled one of the crackers at the police party which fortunately did not explode.

“The bandits were out of ammunition stock when they blew themselves up in a bid to evade the arrest,” he said.

Recently, a policeman got martyred after being attacked by bandits in the suburb of Ghotki district of the Sindh province.

According to police, the bandits attacked a police check-post in Ghotki district resulting in the death of a policeman. “In the retaliatory fire, the bandits fled the scene,” they said adding that police was going after them.

