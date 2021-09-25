Deadly lightning claims five lives in Sindh’s Tharparkar

MITHI: At least five people, including women and children, were killed in Sindh’s Tharparkar district after being struck by lightning during thundershowers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, four people were also injured in different incidents of thunderbolts in parts of the Tharparkar region amid rainfall with the thunderstorm.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to nearby hospitals, rescue officials said.

Moreover, 80 animals were also reported killed in different areas of Tharparkar district due to unprecedented incidents of lightning bolts.

An extended monsoon weather spell will bring more rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh and Balochistan from 28th September.

The monsoon season in Pakistan usually runs from early July to mid September. Unexpectedly this year the monsoon has extended from September’s middle to the beginning of October.

The Met Office has forecast that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Sindh from 27th September (Monday) and likely to continue till 02nd October (Saturday).

This weather system will likely to bring rain with wind and thundershower in Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu in Sindh and Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella from 28th September (Tuesday) to 02nd October (Saturday).

Pakistan Meteorological Department has also predict heavy falls in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad during the period.