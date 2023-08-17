Watch: Deepika Padukone makes shocking revelation about her education

An old video of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone admitting to just being a 12th-pass student is going viral again on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Deepika Padukone speaking about her academic life and the sacrifices she made for her career at an event.

The actress said she hasn’t gone to college.

“It’s an interesting place but there are sacrifices that you have to make,” the ‘Pathaan‘ star said. “For instance, I haven’t gone to college. I just about managed to finish my 12th because I was already a very successful model by that time. I was based in Bengaluru but I used to keep travelling to Mumbai and Delhi for work. Hence, I couldn’t keep up with my education.

“After finishing Class 12, I tried to do one of year of my degree course in a college. But I couldn’t do that. I then tried to do distance education and I couldn’t complete that as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

She lamented that her parents had a big issue with her acquiring higher education as they always wanted her to start working only after she got her basic degree.

“It’s a very conservative Indian way of looking at things – to always have something to fall back on. Somewhere along the way, they realized how passionate I was about what I wanted to do,” she said.

Related – ‘Lady Singham’: Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe

She credits her parents for her success. The actress added, “To go everyday home, and to know that my parents believe in my vision was a big thing. Maybe they were confident about the way they brought me and were okay to let me go.”

The veteran star will be seen in ‘Fighter‘ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

Related – Board exam results of these Bollywood actresses are shocking