Board exam results of these Bollywood actresses are shocking

Having a fancy degree is not a requirement to become a celebrity, but there are Bollywood actors whose board exam results have been shocking – in a good way.

Here we look at the academic performance of actors Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their board exams.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year. She worked on stellar projects with the likes of ‘Highway’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The daughter of prolific producer Mahesh Bhatt scored 71 per cent in her matric examinations.

She did not pursue further studies as she preferred showbiz over education.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, Filmfare Award-winning actor and wife of prolific Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, did exceptionally well in her 12th board exams and reportedly scored 89 per cent.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads with her comments on mathematics. However, her impressive academic performances speak for themselves. Her 10th board examination score was 84 per cent. She faired better in the 12th board exams by scoring 86 per cent.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, the rumoured love interest of South India star Prabhas, has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. She reportedly scored 90 per cent in her 12th board exams.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of legendary actor Shakti Kapoor, reportedly scored 70 per cent in her 10th board exams. Like Janhvi Kapoor, she did better in the 12th board examinations, scoring 90 per cent.