Demolition of Jubilee Market postponed over MQM-P’s intervention

KARACHI: After the intervention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has postponed the demolition of Jubilee Market built on the stormwater drain, ARY News reported on Friday.

As the KMC team reached to demolish the Jubilee Market, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan came in along with the shop owners to hold a meeting with the commissioner and Karachi administrator.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan held talks with the KMC director Bashir Siddiqui to postpone the anti-encroachment operation for giving more time to the shop owners to shift the assets.

The commissioner and administrator accepted the request and said that the shop owners of the Jubilee Market will be taken into confidence.

Yesterday, KMC had decided to conduct an operation for demolishing Jubilee Market and Iron Market built on the stormwater drain in Karachi.

The KMC officials had summoned the anti-encroachment team of the South District to commence the operation. Five heavy machines and a workforce were called to take part in the upcoming operation to demolish the markets built on the stormwater drain.

The officials of K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and other institutions had also arrived at the site to take part in the anti-encroachment operation, whereas, police officials were also requested to present there for the security of the teams.

Earlier in the month, some shops had been partially destroyed in separate incidents of market floor caving in Karachi’s famous Jubilee market that’s built over a stormwater drain.

Around 10 shops constructed on a drain in Karachi’s Jubilee Market had collapsed on July 1, whereas, the roofs of five more shops had collapsed on July 5 in the second incident.

The locals in the neighbourhood had felt terrified of the chain of grounding events and fear their homes might too be swallowed in the next such development.

The assistant commissioner had sealed the entire market after some shops were subsided.