web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Othello’ breaks records

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal have taken Broadway by storm with Othello, which has become the highest-grossing Broadway play ever, earning $2.8 million in a week.

Denzel Washington plays Othello, while Jake Gyllenhaal portrays the cunning Iago. Their performances have captivated audiences, making the production a massive success.

Denzel Washington, known for Glory and Training Day, insists he is a stage actor first. “I learnt acting on stage, not in films. Theatre belongs to the actors,” he said.

This is his sixth Broadway appearance and his return to Othello, a role he first played as a drama student. Now 70, Denzel Washington believes his life experiences bring new depth to the character.

Jake Gyllenhaal, performing Shakespeare for the first time professionally, plays Iago, a role that allows him to interact with the audience.

“Every night feels different,” he said. With a career spanning films like Brokeback Mountain and Nightcrawler, he has seamlessly adapted to the intensity of live theatre.

This modern take on Othello is set in the near future, touching on themes like PTSD among soldiers.

Denzel Washington believes it goes beyond jealousy, saying, “It’s about two soldiers who trust each other until that trust is broken.”

With Othello already a record-breaking hit, ticket prices have soared to nearly $1,000. Despite the cost, audiences continue to fill the theatre. Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington both cherish this experience.

Read More: Denzel Washington opens up on ‘retirement’ reports

“I’ve worked my whole career for this,” said Gyllenhaal. Washington agreed, adding, “This is the moment I’ve been waiting for.”

Back in 2024, reports about Denzel Washington’s imminent retirement began circulating in the media after the actor, in an earlier interview, indicated that he wanted to make films with the best and then bid farewell to the industry.

“At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I will make; probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done,” said Denzel Washington.

During the interview, the ‘Gladiator 2’ actor also confirmed that he will be playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘s ‘Black Panther 3’ directed by Ryan Coogler.

It is to be noted that Marvel has not yet announced the film’s third instalment.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.