Deportation of illegal immigrants to start on November 1: Haris Nawaz

Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Haris Nawaz said Friday that the deportation of all illegal immigrants will start from November 1, ARY News reported.

While talking to the journalists at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), Haris Nawaz said that the deportation of all illegal immigrants will start on November 1. He said that illegal immigrants are not allowed to stay in any country across the globe.

Haris Nawaz visited Karachi Press Club today and held a meeting with KPC President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, office-bearers and senior journalists.

He said that the Home Ministry constituted a team comprising NADRA and police officers to compile data on illegal immigrants. The team would also scrutinise the documents of the arrested illegal immigrants.

Regarding other measures to improve law and order situation and curb narcotics, the home minister said that the drug supply to educational institutions was a dangerous trend for the young generation.

He detailed that the authorities are carrying out strict actions against narcotics and tobacco products like gutka and others. Moreover, actions are being taken to curb petrol smuggling. He added that operations are underway against land grabbing and katcha areas against bandits.

Haris Nawaz said that they are making efforts to make Karachi a crime-free state.

He announced Rs8 million compensation to the families of deceased persons in Mari Jalbani incident and Rs2 million to the wounded persons which would be handed over to the families after the caretaker chief minister’s return from China visit.

“The protection of journalists’ lives and properties are among top priorities. The police force is active to arrest the murderers of the KTN Sukkur Bureau Chief Jan Mohammad Mahar and we would see better results soon,” said the Sindh caretaker home minister.

Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Haris Nawaz said that the authorities were working on modern lines to improve law and order situation across the province.