Deputy Speaker’s ruling: AG assures implementation on SC orders

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Monday said that they would implement whatever decision is given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regard to a ruling by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri against no-trust move, ARY NEWS reported.

The attorney general was speaking after he visited the Supreme Court to attend the hearing of a larger bench against the ruling of the deputy speaker to reject no-confidence motion while terming it a foreign conspiracy.

The Supreme Court on Sunday adjourned the hearing on the plea against the ruling of NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri until Monday (tomorrow).

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP, Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar led the proceedings and later decided to turn it into a larger bench.

The court, after hearing the preliminary position on the petition against the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, secretaries home and defence.

The apex court gave clear instructions that the judges will decide to take notice of what happened in the assembly. All state institutions should refrain from taking any illegal action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure law and order.

