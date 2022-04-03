SC issues notices to respondents over NA deputy speaker’s ruling

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday adjourned the hearing on the plea against the ruling of NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri until Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence motion against the premier “unconstitutional”, saying that it was backed by “foreign powers”.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP, Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The court, after hearing the preliminary position on the petition against the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, secretaries home and defence.

The SC gave clear instructions that the judges will decide to take notice of what happened in the assembly. All state institutions should refrain from taking any illegal action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure law and order.

Later, the SC adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow.

It is to be noted that President Arif Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Earlier, NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri had rejected the no-confidence motion declaring it ‘unconstitutional’.

PM Khan’s address to nation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in an Address to the Nation announced to dissolve of the assemblies.

Immediately after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion from the opposition parties against Prime Minister Imran Khan, over having links with the foreign conspiracy, the prime minister announced the dissolution of assemblies in an address to the nation.

The prime minister in his address called the no-trust motion against him a ‘foreign agenda’ and congratulated the nation over the motion rejected in the National Assembly.

“It was a foreign agenda, I want to tell the people don’t get disturb that God is looking over the nation,” PM Imran Khan said.

