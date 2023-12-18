Dera Ismail Khan police repulse terrorist attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police repulsed a terrorist attack on Chonda police post in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, a group of terrorists stormed the Chonda police post in the Kali Wanda area of Dera Ismail Khan with modern weapons.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.

Police commenced a clearance operation in the area following the attack.

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed surge in terror attack in the recent past.

Earlier in October, a policeman was martyred in an attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police officials, the terrorists attacked the police camp near the toll plaza DI Khan.

A police spokesperson said that the exchange of fire continued for several hours followed by explosion sounds. At the time of the attack, 15 to 20 personnel were inside the police camp, the spokesperson added.