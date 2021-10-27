Determined groom defies banned outfit’s protest to reach bride’s home

LAHORE: Blocked roads and violent protesters could not deter a groom in Punjab province after he crossed River Jhelum on the shoulders of his relatives to reach the wedding event, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the groom left to attend his wedding ceremony but was forced to stop at River Jhelum bridge owing to its closure following the banned outfit’s protest in the province.

However, this could not deter a determined groom who decided to leave his vehicle and cross River Jhelum on the shoulders of his relatives. The wedding procession was able to reach the bride’s home after covering the distance on foot.

It is pertinent to mention here that various roads including the GT Road are being blocked owing to the presence of violent protesters of a banned outfit marching towards Islamabad.

The Punjab authorities have launched a crackdown againsat the members of the outfit after clashes between police and protesters led to the martyrdom of four cops and dozens of others injured today.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has also announced to summon Rangers in the Punjab province at the request of the provincial authorities under the anti-terrorism act 1997.

“Rangers is being placed at the disposal of the Punjab government,” he said while addressing a presser to announce a strategy to deal with banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

