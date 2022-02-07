DI Khan LG poll: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother

ISLAMABAD: In a major blow to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday disqualified Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother Umar Amin Gandapur, a contender for Dera city mayor slot, for violation of code of conduct.

An ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja announced this verdict.

The commission imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the federal minister for violation of election code of conduct and restrained him from addressing public rallies during the election campaign for the second phase of local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ECP ruled that the minister could visit the city but not take part in any political activity.

His brother Umar Amin is the PTI candidate for the Dera Ismail Khan city mayor slot.

On Friday, the ECP had served a notice on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother Zia-ur-Rehman for flouting election code of conduct. Rehman, a government official, was served the notice for his participation in the election campaign.

The commission restrained the district administration from allowing JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold a public gathering on February 5 and 7.

