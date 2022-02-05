JUI-F denied permission for DI Khan rally on ECP directive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The deputy commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday rejected the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) request for permission to hold a public rally in the city.

The district administration denied permission for the rally on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Also Read: KP LG polls postponement: ECP challenges PHC verdict in SC

The deputy commissioner said he cannot allow the opposition party to hold a rally following the directives of the election monitoring body.

JUI-F wanted to hold a rally in connection with the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Party chief Maulana Fazlur Reham was to address the rally.

On Friday, the ECP served a notice on the JUI-F chief’s brother Zia-ur-Rehman for flouting election code of conduct. Rehman, a government official, was served the notice for his participation in the election campaign.

He has been summoned by the district returning officer (DRO) for running the campaign of the JUI-F candidate, Kafil Nizami, who has also been directed to appear before the DRO on February 05.

Also Read: ECP serves notice to Fazlur Rehman’s brother over KP election violation

The commission restrained the district administration from allowing JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold a public gathering on February 5 and 7.

Comments