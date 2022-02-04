ECP serves notice to Fazlur Rehman’s brother over KP election violation

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served notice to the brother of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over violation of election code of conduct during the second phase of local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the ECP has served notice to Zia ur Rehman, the brother of Fazlur Rehman and a government official, for his participation in the election campaign.

Zia ur Rehman has been summoned by the district returning officer (DRO) for running the campaign of the JUI-F candidate, Kafil Nizami, who has also been directed to appear before the DRO on February 05.

This is not the first time that Zia ur Rehman has remained part of controversy despite being a government employee.

In August 2020, the Sindh government transferred the services of the brother of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government after a hue and cry over the appointment.

The services of the BPS-19 officer Ziaur Rehman, who was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the District Central in Karachi, was withdrawn from the Sindh province and was directed to report to the KP government.

On August 10, the Sindh government refused to handover the services of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother to the federal government.

Ziaur Rehman was directed by the provincial authorities to continue to serve as the deputy commissioner of the district Central in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the appointment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother stirred controversy on July 24 after the MQM-P highlighted the issue and demanded to immediately remove him, claiming the move as illegal and unconstitutional to acquire services of an official from other provinces.

