Dialouge offer: Yousaf Raza Gillani asks Imran Khan to sit ‘unconditionally’

LODHRAN: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani criticised Imran Khan on his ‘conditional’ dialogue offer to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government amid the ongoing political crisis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing to media on Sunday, the PPP leader asked Imran Khan to sit ‘unconditionally’ for holding dialogues with the incumbent government for finding a way out.

“Imran Khan did not accept our demand for elections then how can we accept his demand now?”

The PPP leader accused Khan of carrying out media trials against PPP and PML-N during his government.

Gillani alleged that Khan wants elections because he is afraid to see accountability, whereas, the then opposition of the former PTI government faced jails in baseless cases for 10 years.

While outlining a future political scenario, Gillani predicted that Khan has no guts to take risk of dissolution the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He claimed that PPP is very influential in their respective areas. “If Khan dissolves both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, he can never win elections with a two-thirds majority.”

Earlier, The PTI chairman extended a dialogue offer to the PDM government while addressing the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

The PTI chairman extended a dialogue offer to the government while addressing the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

