Dissolving assemblies: Imran Khan reschedules meetings with party lawmakers

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called off divisional-level advisory meetings, which were scheduled to be held on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the series of sessions with PTI divisional-level party activists regarding dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies is rescheduled for Monday.

PTI Chief whip Amir Kiyani will be instructed in Punjab Assembly tonight about the schedule of divisional meeting sessions, which he would convey to the members of Punjab division.

It is worth mentioning here that, Fawad Chaudhry also shared the chairman’s message to go back to their constituencies and start preparing for elections.

The former minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would keep running from elections but PTI would not waste any more time.

“If PDM continues to run away from the elections as it is running now, then without wasting any more time, we will go for elections in Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa while National Assembly elections would be held later on”.

A day earlier, Imran Khan revealed that CM Pervaiz Elahi had signed the summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and handed it over to him.

Imran Khan also gave a conditional dialogue offer to the PDM government and said that “PDM must give us an official general election date, otherwise we have the power to dissolve the assemblies.”

The former PM said that the PML-Q is entirely behind us in the fight to dissolve the assemblies. “Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has also assured me that when I say the Assembly will be dissolved”, he added.

