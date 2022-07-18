Dissolution of Punjab Assembly: Asad Umar unveils PTI’s strategy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar has unveiled his political party’s strategy regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly after forming the provincial government in the coming days, ARY News reported on Monday.

Asad Umar, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’ today, said, “It may not be necessary to dissolve the provincial assembly immediately after forming the government in Punjab. We will analyse the situation after forming the provincial government.”

Umar signalled that the political party has not yet taken a final decision to immediately dissolve the provincial assembly. The PTI secretary-general hinted at mulling over a concrete plan before ending the provincial assembly.

He said, “Pervaiz Elahi is our ally and we are also consulting him. If Shehbaz Sharif wants to resign, then he should go ahead but he will be facing PTI in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is now restricted to Islamabad and the political alliance lacks political strength in the provinces. Will Shehbaz Sharif restrict himself to Islamabad? He will also seek fresh elections.”

“In terms of politics, we will let them rule the country to face the public reaction of their failures. However, PTI is not seeking any political benefits and we want a fair and free election.”

“We are not in hurry as time is with us. We are demanding fresh elections for the sake of the country,” said Asad Umar.

